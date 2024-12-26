India, Nepal armies to conduct 18th edition of Surya Kiran joint military exercise

NEW DELHI: The armies of India and Nepal are set to participate in the 18th edition of the Surya Kiran joint military exercise, which will take place at Saljhandi from 29th December 2024 to 13th January 2025.

The Indian Army, in a post on X, stated, "The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountains, and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief under the United Nations Charter."

This bilateral exercise, which commenced in 2011, is an annual event conducted alternately in both countries. The previous edition was held in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, from 24th November to 7th December 2023, where 334 personnel from the Nepali Army participated alongside a battalion from the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army. The Nepali Army was represented by the Tara Dal Battalion.

Highlighting the significance of the exercise, the Indian Army said, "Together we train, together we excel." It emphasised that the exercise "provides a platform for a productive and fruitful engagement between the Indian Army and Nepali Army, showcasing the unwavering commitment of both nations towards a broader defence cooperation."

The Indian Army further remarked that Surya Kiran 2024 "signifies the strong bonds of friendship, trust, and common cultural linkages that exist between the two neighbouring countries."