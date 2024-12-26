India, Nepal armies to conduct 18th edition of Surya Kiran joint military exercise

NEW DELHI: The armies of India and Nepal are set to participate in the 18th edition of the Surya Kiran joint military exercise, which will take place at Saljhandi from 29th December 2024 to 13th January 2025.
The Indian Army, in a post on X, stated, "The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountains, and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief under the United Nations Charter."
This bilateral exercise, which commenced in 2011, is an annual event conducted alternately in both countries. The previous edition was held in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, from 24th November to 7th December 2023, where 334 personnel from the Nepali Army participated alongside a battalion from the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army. The Nepali Army was represented by the Tara Dal Battalion.
Highlighting the significance of the exercise, the Indian Army said, "Together we train, together we excel." It emphasised that the exercise "provides a platform for a productive and fruitful engagement between the Indian Army and Nepali Army, showcasing the unwavering commitment of both nations towards a broader defence cooperation."
The Indian Army further remarked that Surya Kiran 2024 "signifies the strong bonds of friendship, trust, and common cultural linkages that exist between the two neighbouring countries."
During the exercise, soldiers from both armies will exchange ideas, share experiences, discuss best practices, and gain a deeper understanding of each other's operational procedures.
The two armies share strong bonds, with a unique tradition of appointing each other's Army Chiefs as honorary Generals. Since 1950, the two countries have upheld this tradition, reflecting their long-standing military ties.
In November 2024, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi concluded a five-day visit to Nepal, where he was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel at Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu.
Subsequently, on 12th December, Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel was honoured with the rank of General of the Indian Army at an Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the honour upon General Sigdel, who also holds the Suprabal Janasewashree title.
Despite these cooperative engagements, relations between the two countries have faced some challenges following the introduction of the Agnipath scheme in 2020. Nepal halted the recruitment of Gorkhas into the Indian Army, and since 2019, no Nepali Gorkha has been enlisted. This has resulted in a gradual decline in the number of Nepali Gorkhas in active service.
The Gorkha Regiment, long regarded as a symbol of heroism, bravery, and courage, has earned a legendary reputation globally.
The joint military exercise reaffirms the commitment of both nations towards shared security objectives, fostering stronger bilateral ties and defence cooperation. The Indian Army noted that the 2023 edition of Surya Kiran "sets the stage for a productive and fruitful engagement, showcasing the unwavering commitment of both nations towards a broader defence cooperation."