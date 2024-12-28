Delhi AQI | What's the alternative to stubble burning?

Blanketed in smog, Delhi, the bustling capital of India, has been struggling to find ‘clear visibility’ on pollution reduction norms. As the city grapples with a worsening air quality index (AQI), which fluctuates between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe,’ Delhiites find it difficult to even step outside for a stroll. Breathing in Delhi is akin to smoking 50 cigarettes a day. The November 2024 live rankings from Swiss Group IQAir highlighted New Delhi as the world’s most polluted city.

The city’s AQI reached hazardous levels, with some readings exceeding 1000—far above the World Health Organization's (WHO) safe limit of 25 for PM 2.5 pollutants. Various factors contribute to the worsening pollution crisis, including vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and stagnant weather conditions that trap pollution. However, one of the biggest contributors is stubble burning.

Stubble burning involves setting fire to crop residues after harvest. This practice releases large amounts of harmful pollutants such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane, and particulate matter like PM 2.5. These particles are invisible to the naked eye but can lodge in the lungs, leading to severe respiratory diseases.

A prevalent practice on large farms in Punjab and Haryana, which border Delhi, stubble burning sends smoke across the region. During winter, the smoke becomes trapped in the fog, creating a toxic smog that exacerbates the air pollution.

According to WHO, "almost every organ in the body can be impacted by air pollution. Some pollutants enter the bloodstream via the lungs, leading to systemic inflammation and carcinogenicity."

Delhi’s dire situation is reflected in data released by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, which indicates that farm fires contributed 37.2% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 levels on November 15, 2024—approximately two and a half times the 14.9% contribution recorded on November 2.

Impact of Stubble Burning

Burning stubble releases hazardous greenhouse gases (GHGs) such as carbon dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide in high volumes. Rice straw, which is predominantly composed of ash, silica, fixed carbon, calcium oxide, magnesium oxide, nitrogen dioxide, and potassium dioxide, when burned, releases these harmful compounds into the air, degrading air quality.

This polluted air has severe health consequences. Dr. Vinit Gothi, a medical officer at a government hospital in Gujarat, explained, “Air pollution mainly affects the respiratory system, especially the lungs, bronchus, and trachea. It can lead to diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and pneumonia.”

Studies have shown a link between long-term exposure to polluted air and various types of lung cancer. People with a history of allergies are also more susceptible to conditions such as skin rashes, eczema, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eyes, and allergic rhinitis due to polluted air.

Stubble burning is not just a health issue; it is also a global economic problem. A 2019 report by global consultancy firm Dalberg estimated that air pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion due to reduced productivity, work absences, and premature death.

Air pollution remains a major global health threat. According to the "State of Global Air (SoGA) 2024" report, air pollution is responsible for nearly 464 deaths of children under five in India and 2,000 young lives lost daily worldwide. It is now the second-leading health risk for children globally, after malnutrition. In 2021, more than eight million deaths worldwide were linked to air pollution, affecting both children and adults. The report, produced by the Health Effects Institute (HEI) and UNICEF, reveals that dirty air is the second-largest global killer, after high blood pressure. For children under five, air pollution is the second leading cause of death.

The loss of ecosystem services, such as cleaner air and water, further strains public resources, exacerbating the economic impact.

Consequences of the Climate Crisis on Laborers

A 2024 collaborative research project by Mid Sweden University and the Indian Institute of Technology titled Insights and Realism of Stubble Burning in India: Health Economics Analyses found that the health status of migrant laborers working on agricultural farms in Punjab was significantly impacted, with a health-related quality of life (HRQoL) score of 83.82. This suggests a potential link between stubble burning and deteriorating health.

Additionally, the report mentions that particulate matter (PM) generated by crop burning also poses risks to pregnant women and their fetuses. "Infants born to mothers exposed to PM suffered from adverse health impacts like reduced respiratory function, weakened immune systems, insufficient brain development, and impaired cardiovascular function," the report states.

Alternatives to Stubble Burning

Stubble burning is a low-cost disposal method that farmers use to quickly prepare fields for the next crop. However, looking at global success stories, alternatives to this practice are becoming evident. Here are some examples:

· Biofuels and Biogas Revolution in Denmark and Germany: In these countries, crop residues are used to produce bioethanol, biodiesel, and biogas. This waste is processed into biogas, which is then used for electricity and heating. This model not only reduces pollution but also generates income for farmers.

· Precision Farming in Australia and Europe: Technologies like GPS and drones are used to monitor crop health, manage residues, and optimize land use, reducing the need for stubble burning.

· Zero-Tillage Farming in Brazil: In this method, crop residues are left on the field as mulch. This improves soil health, reduces erosion, and increases crop yields over time.

· Industrial Use of Straw in China: China has implemented policies promoting the use of crop residues in industries like paper manufacturing and biomass energy, reducing the need for burning.

The Way Forward

As part of its sustainability goals, the Indian government has introduced carbon credit systems, where farmers are financially rewarded for adopting sustainable practices that reduce emissions. Additionally, pilot projects in Punjab using Pusa Bio-Decomposer and subsidized Happy Seeder machines have helped reduce fertilizer costs and improved soil fertility.

However, addressing stubble burning requires a multi-pronged approach.

According to Neeraj Singh Manhas, Special Advisor for South Asia at the Parley Policy Initiative, modern technology offers innovative solutions to curb stubble burning. "In addition to smart agricultural machinery like Happy Seeders and Super Straw Management Systems, drones with sensors can monitor field conditions and provide real-time feedback on stubble management," Manhas said.

"These solutions, coupled with robust policies and awareness campaigns, will help mitigate the air pollution crisis while ensuring economic feasibility for farmers," he added.

Despite the Supreme Court’s concerns over the inaction of Punjab and Haryana on stubble burning amid rising air pollution, administrative efforts at the grassroots level remain limited.

To effectively mitigate the impact of stubble burning, robust policies with proper implementation mechanisms are essential. As Jyoti Gupta, a doctoral scholar at the University of Delhi, emphasizes, "Innovative approaches, such as turning stubble into pellets for clean cooking fuel or fodder for livestock, broaden the scope of reuse. Similarly, rotavators help incorporate stubble back into the soil, enhancing its fertility. The problem of stubble burning requires national collaboration for a long-term solution."

Therefore, to ensure a sustainable future, we need to implement awareness campaigns to educate farmers on low-cost disposal methods, provide support for small farmers to purchase farm clearing machines, promote research in agricultural universities, and foster international collaboration to fill technological gaps. If not, air purifiers and N95 masks may become the new normal.