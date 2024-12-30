Cleanest city Indore sees dip in migratory birds

Bird experts who formed part of the five-hour long event in Indore recently, cited several reasons, including acute climate changes, the impact of the long-drawn Russia-Ukraine war (most birds whose numbers have shown decline fly from the Eurasian region) and growing human activity in the forest areas, grasslands and wetlands of Indore which since long have served as the temporary habitat for migratory birds during winters.

Around 64 participants (bird watchers) explored the various sites in and around the city for five hours, in teams of three to five birders, which included some of the city’s most experienced birders.

At least 13 habitats, which report maximum migratory birds’ presence in Indore during the winters, including wetland, forest areas and grasslands were covered by the recent Bird Watch. While a total 165 bird species were observed at the 13 sites, the Chouhan Khedi talab on Kanadia Road reported the highest 66 species.

Documenting species

The 13 sites around the city of Indore were covered during the event, including Sirpur Wetland, Kajligarh Fort, Burana Khedi, Baroda DaulatMachal/Kishanpura Lake, Chouhan Khedi, Ralamandal, Residency, Mhow, Bilawali Talab, Talawali Chanda, Yeshwant Sagar and the Umrikheda Forest. Rare birds species which were documented during the exercise, include Ferruginous Duck, Verditer Flycatcher, Sarus Crane, Bonelli’s Eagle, Olive backed Pipit and the Indian nuthatch.