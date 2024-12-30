Cleanest city Indore sees dip in migratory birds

BHOPAL: Arrival of migratory birds, particularly ducks and waders, is declining significantly in India’s cleanest city, Indore.
Comparison of data gathered from bird watching excursions and studies conducted by birders and ornithologists in December 2023 and December 2024 in Indore has revealed decline in overall count of bird species, including those birds migrating from Eurasian region (including Russia, Central Asia and Mongolia).
While the overall species sighting, which was 172 during the maiden bird watch in Indore in December 2023, declined to 165 during the same exercise in December 2024, the aggregate migratory duck counts dipped by over 20%.
Not just migratory ducks, but even the waders’ count declined in the same proportion as the ducks, with their count at birding hotspots like the Sirpur Wetland, falling to single digits compared to the double digit figures of 2023.
According to Ajay Gadikar, an Indore-based ornithologist and coordinator of Indore Bird Watch 2023 and Indore Bird Watch 2024, migratory ducks have shown a trend of significant decline.
“This year migratory ducks like the Northern Pintail, Northern Shoveller, Ruddy Shelduck, Common Pochard, Ferruginous Duck showed a sharp decline in numbers than the last year. Also, waders such as Common sandpiper, wood sandpiper and marsh sandpiper counts were in single digits compared to what used to be in hundreds at many of the wetlands,” Gadikar told this newspaper on Sunday.
Bird experts who formed part of the five-hour long event in Indore recently, cited several reasons, including acute climate changes, the impact of the long-drawn Russia-Ukraine war (most birds whose numbers have shown decline fly from the Eurasian region) and growing human activity in the forest areas, grasslands and wetlands of Indore which since long have served as the temporary habitat for migratory birds during winters.
Around 64 participants (bird watchers) explored the various sites in and around the city for five hours, in teams of three to five birders, which included some of the city’s most experienced birders.
At least 13 habitats, which report maximum migratory birds’ presence in Indore during the winters, including wetland, forest areas and grasslands were covered by the recent Bird Watch. While a total 165 bird species were observed at the 13 sites, the Chouhan Khedi talab on Kanadia Road reported the highest 66 species.
Documenting species
The 13 sites around the city of Indore were covered during the event, including Sirpur Wetland, Kajligarh Fort, Burana Khedi, Baroda DaulatMachal/Kishanpura Lake, Chouhan Khedi, Ralamandal, Residency, Mhow, Bilawali Talab, Talawali Chanda, Yeshwant Sagar and the Umrikheda Forest. Rare birds species which were documented during the exercise, include Ferruginous Duck, Verditer Flycatcher, Sarus Crane, Bonelli’s Eagle, Olive backed Pipit and the Indian nuthatch.