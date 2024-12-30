Three girls from Maharashtra stage kidnapping to fulfil dream of meeting BTS pop band members

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Three minor girls from Maharashtra allegedly staged their own kidnapping in a bid to earn money and visit South Korea to meet the hugely popular BTS pop band members, police said on Monday.

The girls, one 11 years' old and two aged 13, hailing from Dharashiv district, had planned to go to Pune to earn money which they needed to travel to South Korea and meet their favourite K-pop band members, an official from Omerga police station said.

On December 27, the Dharashiv police received a call on their helpline number with a person claiming three girls were forcibly taken away in a school van from Omerga taluka in the district, he said.

The police swung into action and found the number belonged to a woman, who was travelling in a state transport bus going from Omerga to Pune. They tracked the bus while it was passing through the Mohol area in the state's Solapur district, the official added.

The Omerga police contacted their counterparts in Mohol and a woman who operates a shop at the Mohol bus stand. With the woman’s assistance, three girls were removed from a bus and brought to a local police station.

Later, the Omerga police team, accompanied by the minors’ parents, arrived at the station, an official stated.

During questioning the next day, the girls revealed their plan to travel to Pune, work there, and save money to fulfil their dream of visiting South Korea to meet their favorite members of the BTS pop band, the official added.