Six Myanmarese poachers die of 'starvation' inside Andaman forest; bodies found

PORT BLAIRE: Bodies of six suspected Myanmarese poachers were found in remote Narcondam island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an officer said on Sunday.

It appears that the poachers died of starvation and dehydration on the small volcanic island after they ran out of ration, the official said.

The small boat they used to reach the island had developed some snag and they could not return. The bodies were found lying a few metres from the shore in a forest on the small Narcondam island on Saturday.

Located in the easternmost part of India, Narcondam in North and Middle Andaman district is only 126 km from Myanmar's Coco Island. It is formed of andesite, a volcanic rock. The island is classified as a dormant volcano by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

The island covering an area of approximately 7.6 square kilometres is a hunting ground for the poachers from Myanmar.