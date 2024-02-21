Dalits, backward and minorities cannot get job in Modi's Ram Rajya: Rahul Gandhi

KANPUR/UNNAO: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of not creating enough jobs for the Dalits and other backward classes, which constitute "90 percent of the population," and discriminating against them in his 'Ram Rajya.'

"What kind of Ram Rajya is this where... Backward classes, Dalits, tribals and minorities, who constitute about 90 percent of the total population, cannot get jobs," Gandhi said in Kanpur during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' in a public meeting at the Ghantaghar intersection in the city.

"Fifty percent of the population in the country belongs to backward classes, 15 percent are Dalits; 8 percent are tribals; and 15 percent are minorities. Shout as much as you want but you can't get employment in this country. If you belong to the backward, Dalit, tribal or poor general category, then you cannot get a job. Narendra Modi does not want you people to get jobs," Gandhi said.