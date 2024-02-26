Mallikarjun Kharge optimistic about seat-sharing agreements with INDIA alliance members

KALABURAGI: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his optimism over a fruitful agreement on seat sharing with the alliance partners of INDIA Block in the upcoming elections to the Lok Sabha.

Speaking with press persons at the Airport before proceeding to Shorapur to participate in the final rites programme of Shorapur MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik, Mallikarjun Kharge said that our opponents may say anything, we are optimistic and believe in democracy. Congress has agreed to seat sharing in the Lok Sabha Elections with the Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party, an Agreement has been made with Jarkhand Mukti Morcha, RJD, DMK and Muslim League but it has not been announced yet.

We will keep discussing with all the constituent partners of the INDIA block till last minute to put a tough fight in the upcoming elections and we are confident that people will teach a lesson to NDA as it is becoming a dictator, the AICC President alleged.

To a question, Kharge said that the BJP leaders always say that the Congress party is non existent, if it is so why do they abuse the Congress Party wherever they go? It shows that they are afraid of the Congress Party.

Speaking on the youths of Kalaburagi and Telangana getting stranded in the war field of Russia and Ukraine, the AICC President said that he has already written letter to Foreign Affairs Minister Jaishankar in this regard and has requested him to make efforts to bring back those youths to the country as they were duped of giving lucrative job. So far he has not yet received a reply to his letter. Kharge said that he would speak with EAM Jaishankar.