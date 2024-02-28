Two killed, several injured after being run over by train in Jharkhand

RANCHI: At least two people were killed and several others injured after a passenger train ran over them late in the evening on Wednesday near Kali-Jharia at Jamtara district in Jharkhand. The death toll may rise as many others are said to have been seriously injured in the accident.

Police also confirmed two casualties. Rescue operations are underway. “Two bodies have been recovered so far. A search is still being conducted near the railway track,” said Jamtara SP Animesh Naithany. It was a bit difficult for the police to conduct the search as it is dark everywhere, he added.

The SP said three ambulances have been roped in to rush the injured passengers to hospital. According to locals, the incident took place after people jumped from the Ang Express after an alarm was raised about the train catching fire and were subsequently run over by the Asansol-Jasidih passenger train.