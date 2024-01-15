Prolonged absence of winter rains triggers rise in forest fires in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Prolonged deficiency of winter rain has resulted in resurgence of forest fires in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand with Raini village currently facing the brunt after the Tapovan area.

According to sources in the fire department, the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand are experiencing a surge in forest fires due to the prolonged lack of winter rain.

Incidents of forest fires are rapidly increasing in several dried-up forest areas.

Forest department sources revealed that the forests in the Pipalkoti area of Chamoli district, Jugju in the Tapovan region of Joshimath, and the jungles of Juwagwar are also engulfed in flames. Additionally, a fire has broken out in the civil area forest of Jamrakhala on the Pauri-Srinagar highway, marking the second such incident in these forests.

The District Forest Officer of Pithoragarh, Jeevan Mohan Dangde told this daily, “Upon receiving information about the occurrence of the fire, a team from the forest department was immediately dispatched in the morning. We aim to bring the fire under control as soon as possible.”

In Uttarakhand, forest cover is categorized based on density, with very dense forest covering 4762 sq km, moderately dense forest covering 14,167 sq km, and open or least dense forest covering 5567 sq km. Monitoring of forest fires in Uttarakhand has shown that chir pine forests are the most susceptible to forest fires, followed by dry deciduous scrub forests.

Department officials accept the fact that forest fire incidents at all locations were directly or indirectly governed by multiple natural and anthropogenic factors.