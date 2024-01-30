Will work to strengthen INDIA bloc: CPI(M)

Criticizing the BJP further, the CPI(M) said that the Temple inauguration at Ayodhya had virtually sounded the death knell of secularism, defined as the separation of religion from the State, administration and politics.

This was an event directly aimed at political and electoral gains, it also said.

“This event also signals that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 which mandates that the status quo of all religious places except Ayodhya, will remain the same as it was on August 15, 1947 will now be put in cold storage,” the CPI(M) said in the statement.

The party said that given the widespread concerns over the functioning of the electronic voting machines (EVMs), it would campaign across the country that there should be the following re-sequencing of the electronic units in the polling booths – voting units, control units and VVPAT. “At least 50 per cent of VVPAT must be tallied with that recorded in the control unit,” it also stated.