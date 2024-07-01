Maharashtra government issues safety guidelines after tourist tragedy at Bhushi Dam

MUMBAI: Following the drowning of five tourists at a waterfall at Bhushi Dam, a tourist location in Lonavala in Pune, Maharashtra government on Monday issued Maharashtra has issued safety guidelines for tourists.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the importance of these guidelines and directed local authorities to enforce them strictly. One key rule is the prohibition of tourists at the site after 6:00 PM.

Pune District Collector announced plans to install warning signs and stressed accountability among local authorities for implementing these measures. “We will not only take action against the tourists but the local authorities if they fail to implement the order. We will not tolerate any lethargy,” he said.

He also said that the authorities will take action against youths who create ruckus at tourist spots. “We will not tolerate behavior that disturbs other tourists. Action will be taken against them. Many youths come on public holidays and weekends. There have been many complaints of disturbance and rioting at night. In this background, tourists have been banned from visiting tourist spots after six in the evening. If the concerned officer delays in taking action, we will take direct action against the officer,” the District Collector added.

Authorities urged visitors, especially the youth, to avoid entering water bodies in areas like Lonavala, Mulshi, Maval, and Pavana.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole demanded that the government clarify the safety measures being implemented. He highlighted that while tourists frequently visit dams across the state during monsoons, their safety is often neglected despite the regular occurrence of such incidents.