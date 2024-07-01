Power games | Modi-Putin to talk Ukraine, Rupee-Rouble deal

Diplomatic Strokes

Modi-Putin to talk Ukraine, Rupee-Rouble deal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Russia on July 8-9. He is likely to travel onwards to Austria on July 9 before returning to India. Sources said in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister is likely to discuss Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine and the ways of reaching an agreement to bring peace between the two countries. The PM recently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Italy. Russia has taken a strong stand against vacating the land it has occupied during the war.

A recent meeting in Switzerland to explore the possibility of peace between Ukraine and Russia ended without any result due to the Russian stand on occupied territory. Besides playing peacemaker between the two warring nations, the PM will take up a large number of business proposals. Eight Union ministries have been asked to send proposals for discussion during the PM’s meeting with Putin. The two leaders are likely to discuss the long-standing payment issue that has cropped up due to US sanctions against Russia. Among the key proposals on the table is the Rupee-Rouble deal.

Top officials of the Russian central bank visited New Delhi in the middle of June to prepare the ground to resolve this payment issue. Russian investment proposals in India will also be discussed. Sources said the Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft, which had earlier concluded a mega deal to buy Essar Oil, plans to make big investments in India. Russian rolling stock major Metrowagonmash has already bagged the contract for manufacturing 120 Vande Bharat trains. The company is likely to participate in upcoming metro train tenders in India. The Modi-Putin meet is set to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.