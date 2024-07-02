Yogi Adityanath gets free hand, picks Manoj Singh as top bureaucrat

LUCKNOW: The appointment of Manoj Kumar Singh, 1988-batch IAS officer, as state’s chief secretary, after a two-and-a-half-year stint of “Delhi-recommended” Durga Shankar Mishra, seems to suggest that CM Yogi Adityanath got “free hand” in the selection of the state’s top bureaucrat. Mishra, 1984-batch IAS officer, was chief secretary on three consecutive extensions given by the Centre. His latest term ended on June 30.
The Centre had repatriated Mishra to UP as chief secretary in 2022 replacing RK Tiwari.
“Mishra was appointed as UP chief secretary on the recommendation of the Centre as its representative in Lucknow,” says a senior bureaucrat pleading anonymity. Mishra’s appointment had blocked elevation of IAS officers from 1985, 1986 and 1987 batches, he said.
Singh, believed to be a part of Yogi’s inner circle, is set to retire on July 31, 2025. He also holds the charge of UP Infrastructural and Industrial Development Commissions and Agriculture Production Commission. Singh has the credit of having served as the nodal officer of 2019 Kumbh Mela. His appointment seems to suggest that Yogi has consolidated his position, especially in the wake of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in 2025 followed by the UP assembly elections in 2027.
While making the announcement, a government spokesperson said Singh, from Ranchi, was picked up from a panel of officers identified by Yogi Adityanath. Singh also served as Additional Chief Secretary.
Speculations were rife that Mishra could get another extension after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on June 17. Mishra’s meeting with Shah assumed significance as the Yogi government had given clearance to two IAS officers—SP Goyal and Devesh Chaturvedi—for Central deputation. The two officers of 1989-batch are expected to be appointed as secretary in the upcoming bureaucratic reshuffle at the Centre.