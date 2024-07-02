Yogi Adityanath gets free hand, picks Manoj Singh as top bureaucrat

LUCKNOW: The appointment of Manoj Kumar Singh, 1988-batch IAS officer, as state’s chief secretary, after a two-and-a-half-year stint of “Delhi-recommended” Durga Shankar Mishra, seems to suggest that CM Yogi Adityanath got “free hand” in the selection of the state’s top bureaucrat. Mishra, 1984-batch IAS officer, was chief secretary on three consecutive extensions given by the Centre. His latest term ended on June 30.

The Centre had repatriated Mishra to UP as chief secretary in 2022 replacing RK Tiwari.

“Mishra was appointed as UP chief secretary on the recommendation of the Centre as its representative in Lucknow,” says a senior bureaucrat pleading anonymity. Mishra’s appointment had blocked elevation of IAS officers from 1985, 1986 and 1987 batches, he said.