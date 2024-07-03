Hemant Soren convenes crucial meeting with INDIA Block partners post-bail

RANCHI: For the first time since being released from jail on bail in a land scam case, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called an all-party meeting of MLAs from alliance partners at his residence on Wednesday. The meeting is considered crucial given the changed political circumstances, with significant decisions expected to be made.

Previously, Soren held a similar meeting before his arrest in the land scam case, during which he allegedly obtained the signatures of the MLAs on a letter of support for making Kalpana Soren the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Given the current political scenario following Soren’s release on bail, similar steps are not being ruled out.

Speculation is rife that there might be a change of guard in the state. This speculation is fueled by the cancellation of Chief Minister Champai Soren's programs in Dumka and Ranchi on July 2 and 3, respectively, due to unspecified reasons. Government sources claim the Dumka program was canceled due to bad weather and concluded in the presence of Hemant Soren’s brother and Minister Basant Soren.

A cabinet expansion was anticipated last week, but it has been shelved following Hemant Soren’s unexpected release. In the meantime, Soren has been very active on social media, proactively attacking the BJP.

On June 25, Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir made a sudden visit to Ranchi from Delhi to meet Hemant Soren in jail. During the visit, Hemant Soren's wife and Gandey MLA, Kalpana Soren, was also present. Neither Congress nor the JMM has provided a concrete or satisfactory explanation for the meeting, adding to the speculations about a potential change of leadership in the state.