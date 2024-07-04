Army Chief reaches Jammu, takes stock of LoC operational readiness

NEW DELHI: Emphasising the security and defense significance in the regions of Poonch and Rajouri, south of Pir Panjal, the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the area on Wednesday, shortly after assuming charge.
General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
In addition to his review with field commanders in Poonch, he conducted an aerial survey of forward areas in the district. The Army Chief was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief
(GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command, Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar, and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva. Before his shift to Army Headquarters in New Delhi, General Dwivedi served as the Commander of the crucial Northern Command of the Army.
There has been a surge in terror attacks, which is seen as a shift in terrorist operations from the valley to the Jammu region. The visit is particularly significant as the holy Amarnath Yatra 2024 commenced on 29th June and is scheduled to conclude on 19th August 2024. On 9th June, nine pilgrims heading to the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra were killed, and 41 were injured when terrorists fired on their bus.
The rise in terror attacks included 43 incidents in 2023 and 20 so far this year. This number is expected to rise, with 60 to 70 terrorists reportedly active across the borders, as stated by RR Swain, the Director General of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Chief of Army Staff also interacted with some ex-servicemen at the 93 Infantry Brigade. General Dwivedi, who served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-24, later flew back to Jammu. He is scheduled to return to Delhi on Wednesday evening.
The Northern Command handles borders with both China and Pakistan, including sensitive areas such as Kargil, Siachen, and Eastern Ladakh, where tensions with China continue due to the ongoing standoff.