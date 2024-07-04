Army Chief reaches Jammu, takes stock of LoC operational readiness

NEW DELHI: Emphasising the security and defense significance in the regions of Poonch and Rajouri, south of Pir Panjal, the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, visited the area on Wednesday, shortly after assuming charge.

General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In addition to his review with field commanders in Poonch, he conducted an aerial survey of forward areas in the district. The Army Chief was accompanied by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief

(GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command, Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar, and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva. Before his shift to Army Headquarters in New Delhi, General Dwivedi served as the Commander of the crucial Northern Command of the Army.