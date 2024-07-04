Biggest ever Rs 3.65L cr MP Budget, no new tax

BHOPAL: Around seven months into office, the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government presented on Wednesday its first full-fledged Budget, the biggest-ever annual Budget of Madhya Pradesh.

Presented by deputy CM and finance minister Jagdish Devda, the size of the Rs 3.65 lakh crore-plus 2024-25 Budget was 16% bigger than the Rs 3.14 lakh crore-plus 2023-24 Budget presented by the same finance minister in the previous BJP government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Budget, which neither proposed new tax, nor any hike in the rates of the existing taxes, focused on increased allocation on priority sectors, including 15% for infrastructure, 13% for health, 12% for urban and rural development, 11% for education, 7% for agriculture and 6% for the social sector.

The government allocated Rs 53,460 crore for the infrastructure sector, 9% more than the previous year, Rs 48,004 crore for health, women and child development, 56% more than last year, Rs 44,588 crore for urban and rural development, 13% increase in allocation, Rs 41,124 crore for education, 4% hike, Rs 21,288 crore for social sector (SC, ST and OBC), 10% more than last year’s allocation.

Budgetary allocation for employment was 39% more than the previous Budget and 35% more for culture promotion.

The allocation for the tribal affairs (Rs 12,653 crore) and the SC welfare department (Rs 2,327 crore) was more than Rs 1,646 crore proposed for the backward sections and minority welfare departments.