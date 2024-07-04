Identify Bangla infiltrators, send them back: HC to Jharkhand government

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to identify the infiltrators from Bangladesh and prepare an action plan to deport them. A division bench of Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Arun Kumar Rai was hearing a PIL demanding a probe into the infiltration of Bangladeshi and the alleged ‘land-jihad’ in Santhal Pargana region.

According to the petitioner’s lawyer Rajeev Kumar, the government has been asked to file an affidavit within two weeks. “The court told the state that all the Deputy Commissioners in Santhal Pargana region should work in mutual coordination to identify the infiltrators and prepare an action plan to deport back,” he said.

The PIL was filed by a Jamshedpur based social activist Daniel Danish seeking a probe on Bangladeshi intrusion and changing demography of Santhal Pargana.

The court was explained how the intrusion has started changing the demography of the area and posing a threat to the existence of the poor tribals.

The court was also told that the banned outfit in Bangladesh has been trapping the local tribal girls and marrying them under ‘love-jihad’ and ‘land-jihad’ in many of the parts of Santhal Pargana. After marriage, they field the girls as candidates in Panchayat election and through them siphon off government funds to promote anti-national activities, he asserted.

He said several illegal Urdu schools (Madrasa) have also mushroomed in the bordering area where intruders take shelter before settling in the locality.

In High courts

PIL says threat to tribals

