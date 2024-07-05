Amritpal Singh taken to New Delhi from Assam jail to take oath as MP

DIBRUGARH: Jailed Waris Punjab De activist Amritpal Singh was taken to New Delhi by special aircraft on Friday morning for his swearing-in as an MP, an official said.

Singh, who has won the Lok Sabha polls from the Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, has been granted four-day parole for the swearing-in, he said.

He was escorted from the Dibrugarh Central Jail, where he has been lodged since April last year, to the airport in the early hours amid tight security.

An eight-member team of the Punjab Police arrived here on Thursday to take Singh to New Delhi.

A team of Assam Police and the district administration accompanied them to the airport from the jail, the official said.

Singh's parole orders are stringent, prohibiting him or his relatives from making public statements during his visit to New Delhi.

Moreover, any form of media coverage, including videography or circulation of statements, is strictly prohibited.

In addition, Singh has been instructed not to engage in any activities that might compromise national security.

His parents, Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur, and his wife Kirandeep Kaur, met the jailed activist last month after his Lok Sabha poll win.

Amritpal won the Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes as an Independent candidate by defeating Congress's Kulbir Singh Zira.

Ten members of the outfit, including Amritpal and one of his uncles, are in jail for over a year after being arrested under the National Security Act from different parts of Punjab following a crackdown.