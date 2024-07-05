BJP flays TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her remarks against NCW chief

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday flayed TMC MP Mahua Moitra over her comments against NCW chief Rekha Sharma and demanded that she be "sacked" from her party.

This came a day after the TMC, commenting on a video posted on X showing the NCW chairperson's arrival at the site of a stampede that recently took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, wrote, "She is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas".

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed Moitra's comment on the microblogging site as "extremely indecent, objectionable and shameful", and said this is the "true face" of the TMC and the opposition parties' INDIA bloc.

"MP Mahua Moitra who justified and remained silent during Sandeshkhali, Chopra Talibani flogging, silent on Swati Maliwal now makes a disgusting comment at a women that too the NCW Chief," he charged.