Kumbh Mela: NGT asks UP admin to check sewage discharge into Ganga

NEW DELHI: In a directive aimed at preventing the pollution of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has mandated the Prayagraj Administration to implement a stringent, time-bound action plan to minimise or halt the discharge of sewage into these rivers before the onset of the Kumbh Mela.

“Having regard to the fact that pilgrims of the Kumbh Mela will be taking bath in river Ganga or Yamuna and will be using their water for drinking, we are of the view that all possible effective and expeditious steps are required to be taken and a time bound action plan to ensure minimum discharge/stoppage of discharge of sewage in river before the commencement of the Kumbh Mela,” read the order.

The NGT further granted eight weeks’ time to the UP administration to file a further report reflecting the progress in this direction the tribunal said. The report of a joint committee clearly reveals that there are as many as 44 untapped drains which are discharging untreated sewage water in Ganga.

“The report further reveals that there are total 81 drains in the city and these are discharging 289.97 MLD of sewage and that the sewage received through sewerage network in the existing 10 STPs is 178.31 MLD. The untapped drains are discharging 73.80 MLD and the gap in the treatment capacity is 128.28 MLD,” said the order.

The NGT further said that the report does not reflect that during Kumbh Mela any effective progress will be made to prevent the discharge of 73.80 million litres per day (MLD) untreated sewage in river Ganga through the untapped drains which are 44 in number.