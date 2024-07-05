Uttarakhand bridge collapse: SDRF rescues 38 stranded pilgrims, including 27 Kanwar yatris

DEHRADUN: A rescue operation is underway in Uttarkashi district after a bridge collapse near Chidwasa on the Gomukh pedestrian path left dozens of pilgrims stranded.

The bridge gave way on Thursday night, trapping around 40 pilgrims on the opposite side of the river, according to eyewitnesses.

The SDRF team was informed by the Gangotri police station and promptly reached the scene after covering a distance of approximately eight kilometres on foot.