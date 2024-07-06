Amit Shah accuses Congress of neglecting cooperative sector's demand for independent ministry

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the Congress of neglecting the demand for an independent ministry for the cooperative sector. Speaking at the 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' event in Ahmedabad, celebrating the 102nd International Cooperative Day, Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Modi for addressing this demand and establishing the Ministry of Corporation.

"For years, the cooperative sector longed for its own dedicated ministry, but Congress saw no necessity for such a move. Recognizing the sector's unique needs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi established an independent ministry. Let's give a resounding applause for the Prime Minister's visionary step," Amit Shah said.

Shah highlighted the historical significance of the cooperative movement, emphasizing its deep-rooted presence and vital role in the rural economy. He pointed out that, despite previous obstacles, the movement has experienced a resurgence.

During his address, Shah further elaborated on the success of two critical areas: ethanol production and maize farming.

"The government has simplified the maize purchasing process by introducing online transactions at THSH and MSP, guaranteeing fair prices for farmers," he said.

"The Gujarat Chief Minister has made a crucial decision regarding nano urea. A 50% subsidy has been provided on nano urea and nano-DAP. I urge farmers to avoid using granular urea after applying nano urea to their crops, as it can be detrimental to both the crops and the soil. Liquid nano urea and liquid nano DAP are sufficient to ensure the health and productivity of your crops," Shah said.

"The government has reduced the prices, so please take advantage of this opportunity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the 'Drone Didi Scheme', and I encourage you to train women in using drones for spraying fertilizers," he said.