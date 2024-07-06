J&K BJP told to be ready for Sept Assembly polls

SRINAGAR: With the Assembly polls likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir by September as per the order by the Supreme Court, the BJP high command has directed the party unit in the state to gear up for the elections in the Union Territory.
The BJP chief J P Nadda would be visiting Jammu on Saturday for detailed discussion with the party leaders on the poll preparations.
Sources said BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held detailed deliberations with J&K BJP leaders in the national capital on forthcoming Assembly polls a few days back.
“During the Delhi meeting which was attended by top J&K BJP leaders, the party high command took feedback from leaders on the poll preparations for the Assembly and ULB and panchayat polls in UT,” sources said. The leaders also discussed the recently held parliamentary polls in J&K in which BJP retained both its seats in Jammu region but the party’s victory margin declined significantly.
Sources said the party high commander directed the J&K unit leaders to increase their political activities and public outreach programmes to make people aware about the developmental works and projects undertaken in the UT by the central government since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. “After BJP lost some Assembly segments in Jammu to Congress in recent held parliamentary polls, the party high command has directed the leaders to be active and hold the public outreach programmes in every district and tehsil of the region,” they said.
‘Increase outreach’
