PM-Putin meet to bolster defence, edu & trade ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarks on his first Russia visit since the conflict began with Ukraine, will attend the 22nd India-Russia Summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 8, which will review the entire range of multi-faceted ties between the two countries.

“The two leaders will review the whole range of bilaterals including defence, investment, cooperation, education,” said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday.

President Putin will host a special dinner in honour of PM Modi on the day of arrival on July 8. The next day, Modi’s interactions would include an interface with the Indian community in Russia. The Prime Minister will also lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kremlin.

The two leaders will also share perspectives on “regional and global developments of mutual interest,” Kwatra said at a media briefing ahead of Modi’s visit to Russia for the summit. The issue of the Indian nationals stuck with the Russian army is also likely to figure in the discussions. The annual India-Russia summit is taking place after three years, and “we attach great importance to it,” the Foreign Secretary said.

India-Russia bilateral trade has seen a “sharp increase” in 2023-24. It has reached $65.70 billion primarily due to strong energy cooperation between the countries, Kwatra said.