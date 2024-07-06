Railways says Rahul Gandhi met drivers from outside, 'We have similar issues,' counter Unions

NEW DELHI: The train drivers' unions have countered Railways' claim that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met loco pilots who were not from the Delhi Division and were brought from outside.

On Friday, after Gandhi visited the loco pilots' crew lobby at the New Delhi Railway Station, the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railway (NR) under which the Delhi Division falls, said that it looked like Gandhi met loco pilots who were not from crew lobby of the New Delhi Railway Station.

"It looks like they were brought from outside," Deepak Kumar, CPRO, NR, said.

Gandhi visited the crew lobby at the station and spoke to some loco-pilots to know their problems and challenges.

Various loco pilots' associations whose members were present in the lobby during Gandhi's visit countered the CPRO's statement and said that it was immaterial to focus on loco pilots' divisions and zones of work as long as they have similar grievances.

"I want to submit humbly that Mr Gandhi interacted with loco pilots from various rail divisions and not only with those who were from Delhi," R Kumaresan, President of the South Zone of the All India Loco Running Staff Association, who played a crucial role in organising this interaction between Gandhi and loco pilots, said.