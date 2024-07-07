Rivers in spate, villages flooded in UP as monsoon intensifies

LUCKNOW: At least 12 women working in a field and their children were rescued from floodwaters in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district amid a rise in water levels in many rivers at several places as the monsoon gathered pace in the state, an official report said on Sunday.

With the monsoon becoming fully active and causing heavy rain, water levels of several rivers have begun rising in many areas of Kushinagar, Balrampur and Shravasti districts, triggering floods and flood-like situations.

According to a report from the Relief Commissioner's Office, the water level of the Gandak River in Kushinagar crossed the danger mark, flooding 13 villages in the Khadda tehsil.

It said 66 people were trapped by floodwaters on an island in the district's Narayanpur area.

Of them, 62 people were rescued, and an operation was underway to bring the remaining four to safety.

The Rapti River crossed the danger mark in Shravasti, affecting 18 villages.

Meanwhile, the UP government in a statement said that it had successfully rescued 87 people trapped in floods in Shravasti and Kushinagar districts in the state caused by the sudden release of over five lakh cusecs of water following heavy rains in Nepal.

The rescued included 76 persons in Kushinagar and 11 in Shravasti.

During this operation, 400 villagers stranded in 18 villages of Shravasti were moved to safer places while 20 cattle trapped in the Kushinagar floods were also rescued, the UP government said in a statement on Sunday.