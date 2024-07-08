Four killed in gunfight over water distribution in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Four persons were killed and eight injured in a violent altercation between two groups over the distribution of irrigation water to their farmlands at Sri Hargobindpur in the Batala police district of Gurdaspur, Punjab.

More than 30 rounds of gunfire were exchanged, and sharp-edged weapons were used during the confrontation.

Sources reported a longstanding personal enmity between the groups of Angrej Singh and Tarsem Singh, which escalated into a major fight and culminated in a shootout late Sunday evening.

The sarpanch of Vithwan village, Angrej Singh, along with his brother Baljit Singh, nephew Shamsher Singh, and others, clashed with another group from Vithwan, Gopalpur, and Moorh villages at the Lightawala Chowk roundabout in Sri Hargobindpur.