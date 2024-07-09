Shaurya Doval nominated as Fellow of World Academy of Art and Science

NEW DELHI: The World Academy of Art and Science (WAAS) has nominated Shaurya Doval as a Fellow.

Albert Einstein, J Robert Oppenheimer, Bertrand Russell and Joseph Rotblat were among the eminent founders of WAAS, an international think-tank dedicated to addressing the complex challenges facing humanity.

It comprises a distinguished body of scientists, artists and scholars who contribute to the advancement of knowledge and societal development.

WAAS continues to be at the forefront of intellectual and policy discourse, shaping the future through innovative ideas and collaborative efforts.

WAAS Fellows come from diverse intellectual disciplines and professions. These include the natural, technological and social sciences; the arts and humanities; and public service.

From India, notable past members include Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, who was elected as an Honorary Fellow, and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, former Chairman of the Indian Atomic Energy Commission.

Shaurya Doval's contributions span diverse areas, including policy advocacy and economic development. In response to his nomination, he expressed his gratitude and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in solving global challenges.

"It is an honour to be nominated as a Fellow of the World Academy of Art and Science. I look forward to contributing to the Academy's mission of promoting interdisciplinary dialogue and finding sustainable solutions for the betterment of humanity," he said.