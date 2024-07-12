UP government treads cautiously on Ayodhya Dham railway station expansion

LUCKNOW: The BJP-led UP government is treading cautiously on the proposed expansion project of Ayodhya Dham Railway Station after the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections

The BJP faced the anger of traders and residents during the elections for allegedly paying inadequate compensation against their establishments which were sacrificed during the makeover of the temple town.

As per sources, the Ayodhya district administration has urged the railways to address all issues of land owners to their complete contentment before acquiring any land for the expansion of the Railway Station.

The district administration has reportedly advised the Railway authorities to carry out another survey of five villages which are expected to come under the ambit of expansion plan. The district authorities have urged the railways to spare the houses, if possible, before acquiring land for the expansion of Ayodhya Dham railway station.

“For the expansion project, the state government wants to take all the precautions before acquisition of land to the satisfaction of those who will offer their land for the project,” said a senior state government official seeking anonymity.