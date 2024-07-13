NIA files charge sheet against four Maoists for attacking police personnel in Chhattisgarh

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA has filed a charge sheet against four Maoists in a case relating to alleged attack on police personnel in Chhattisgarh earlier this year, officials said on Saturday.

Following the attack an encounter ensued, which resulted in the arrest of armed cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) and the seizure of several weapons, including BGL and BGL shells, the officials said.

Identifying the accused named in the charge sheet, the officials said, Aaytu Ram Nuruti, Manoj Kumar Hichami, Suresh Nuruti, and Budhuram Padda, have been charged under relevant provisions of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, and UA(P) Act.

They said that the charge sheet was filed on Friday in a Jagdalpur special court and the investigation the agency found that all these accused were members of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist).

They had been involved in attacking a search team of police and other security personnel in the Police Station Chhote Bethiya area of Kanker on January 16 this year, the officials said.

Investigations in the case were taken over by the NIA in February 2024 and it found that the accused had been actively involved in the conspiracy to attack security forces as part of their outfit’s anti-India agenda.

The NIA is continuing its investigation in the case, as part of its larger crackdown on cadres of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) to foil their attempts to disturb the peace and harmony of the nation, the officials said.