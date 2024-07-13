NITI Aayog's SDG India Index: Kerala's top rank reflects govt's commitment to welfare, says CM Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said Kerala retaining the top position in the NITI Aayog's SDG India Index 2023-24 was a recognition to the initiatives being taken by the LDF government for the welfare and social progress of the state.

The state had emerged top in the SDG India Index in 2020-21 with 75 points and in the latest ranking, the state retained its position with 79 points, he pointed out.

"Kerala tops India once again! With a score of 79 in @NITIAayog's latest Sustainable Development Index, Kerala remains first. This recognition reflects the Left Democratic Front government's commitment to social progress and welfare," he posted in his 'X' handle.