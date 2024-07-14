CRPF jawan killed, three injured in militant attack in Manipur's Jiribam district

GUWAHATI: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed and three others were injured in an attack by suspected militants in Manipur.

The incident occurred around 9:45 am on Sunday in Jiribam district. A combined team of the CRPF’s 20th Battalion and Manipur Police was headed to the Monbung village to conduct a search operation when it came under attack.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar Jha (43) from Bihar. Official sources said he sustained bullet injuries in the head and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The injured were a CRPF jawan, a police sub-inspector and a commando of the state forces.

After the attack, the authorities rushed additional security personnel to Mongbung. Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the killing.

“I strongly condemn the killing of a CRPF personnel in an attack carried out by an armed group, suspected to be Kuki militants, in Jiribam district today,” Singh wrote on X.