Indians recount horrors of being tricked into working for cyber fraud cell in Myanmar

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Indians have been duped into working for cyber fraud cells in places like Myanmar, where they are tortured for resistance or have to pay lakhs of rupees to return home.

25-year-old Sagar Chauhan from Lucknow recounts how he was hoodwinked, along with two other friends Ajay and Rahul, into working for an IT firm in Malaysia but ended up in Myanmar in a cyber fraud unit run allegedly by a Chinese man.

"We got to know of IT jobs in Malaysia through a friend who had worked there and after applying for the same, gave an online interview. Within a few days, our visas and tickets were issued and three of us (Ajay and Rahul) headed out for Malaysia, via Bangkok," Sagar told The New Indian Express.

They left India on March 27th and on reaching Bangkok (which they were told was only transit) were booked into a hotel and taken for sightseeing for a day, the following day they were driven out of Bangkok for nearly eight hours to enter Myanmar.

"The person driving us was Thai and would stop for food and then we crossed into Myanmar close to Mae Sot Airport in Thailand. We were taken in by men in uniform who claimed to be from the Myanmar army," said Sagar adding that the location of the place is shown as Megalahpo, Myanmar on the map.