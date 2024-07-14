India’s cleanest city Indore sets new world record by planting 11 lakh saplings in one day

BHOPAL: Country cleanest and first water plus city, Indore created a new world record on Sunday by planting 11 lakh saplings in a single day.
More than 30,000 people, including 40-plus non-resident Indians (NRIs) hailing from Indore, participated in the world record creating tree plantation drive on the Revati Range hillock located on Indore-Ujjain Road.
Joining the people of Indore on Sunday was country’s home and cooperatives minister Amit Shah who also planted a sapling under the mega tree plantation drive, which forms part of the nationwide tree plantation campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ launched by PM Narendra Modi to mark the World Environment Day on July 5.
Under the nationwide campaign, 140 crore trees will be planted across the country, including 5.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 51 lakh will be in Indore, which is MP’s most populated city.
By planting 11 lakh saplings in a single day on the hillock which also houses the Border Security Force (BSF) shooting range, Indore bettered the previous world record of 9.26 lakh saplings in a single day reportedly held by Assam.
The certificate declaring the new world record was received from the Guinness World Record team by the MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav along with state’s urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Sunday evening.
After planting the sapling near the BSF’s Revati Range in Indore on Sunday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Development is taking place and we are enhancing facilities. Modiji has asked us to look back and also work for the coming generation. The concern for the environment has become important not just for the country."
"Carbon dioxide and monoxide have reduced the level of ozone and created holes in its layer. This has caused a rise in temperatures. Climate change is being experienced. The drive launched by Modi ji is a suitable reply to this," he added.
While 30,000 people participated in the largest single day tree plantation drive till now, 100 cameras were deployed to keep an eye on the entire exercise.