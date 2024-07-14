India’s cleanest city Indore sets new world record by planting 11 lakh saplings in one day

BHOPAL: Country cleanest and first water plus city, Indore created a new world record on Sunday by planting 11 lakh saplings in a single day.

More than 30,000 people, including 40-plus non-resident Indians (NRIs) hailing from Indore, participated in the world record creating tree plantation drive on the Revati Range hillock located on Indore-Ujjain Road.

Joining the people of Indore on Sunday was country’s home and cooperatives minister Amit Shah who also planted a sapling under the mega tree plantation drive, which forms part of the nationwide tree plantation campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ launched by PM Narendra Modi to mark the World Environment Day on July 5.

Under the nationwide campaign, 140 crore trees will be planted across the country, including 5.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 51 lakh will be in Indore, which is MP’s most populated city.