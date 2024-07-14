Pune Police issues show cause notice to Puja Khedkar's mother over misuse of licensed gun

MUMBAI: Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, was issued a show cause notice by Pune Police for the misuse of a licensed gun.
Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar issued the notice after Manorama Khedkar, the Sarpanch of Bhalgaon village in Ahmednagar, was seen waving a pistol during a heated argument in a viral video.
As no one was available to receive the notice, it was pasted at her residence. The notice demands that Manorama Khedkar explain why her gun licence should not be cancelled, and she has been asked to respond within 10 days.
A case has been registered against her under the Arms Act in the Pune rural police jurisdiction based on a complaint from a local farmer, who alleged that Manorama Khedkar and others had threatened him.
Following a string of controversies, Puja Khedkar was recently transferred from Pune to Washim district.
The Central Government has set up a committee to investigate these allegations.
Puja Khedkar, who was transferred to Washim following the allegations, declined to comment on the centre’s decision to set up a panel to probe her candidature, stating, “I am not authorised to say anything on this matter. I am not permitted to speak on this matter as per government rule.”
The controversy surrounding trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar from the 2023 batch in Maharashtra has intensified with fresh allegations against her and her family.
Puja Khedkar is under scrutiny for allegedly abusing her authority and submitting fraudulent disability and caste certificates to qualify for the civil services exam.
She has also been accused of various corruption cases, including the unauthorised use of a vehicle equipped with a beacon light.