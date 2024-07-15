Amit Shah inaugurates PM College of Excellence in MP’s 55 districts

BHOPAL: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually inaugurated Prime Minister’s College of Excellence for all 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh and hailed Narendra Modi’s farsightedness in bringing in the New Education Policy amid the aim of making India a developed country by 2047.

These colleges started by the state government in line with the NEP aim to make education employment-oriented. Addressing the main programme held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College in Indore, which has been developed as a PM College of Excellence, Shah said students must download the NEP document as it will teach them to “think out of the box”.

“NEP will play a seminal role in achieving PM Modi’s target of making India a developed nation by 2047. For becoming a developed nation, the foundation of education needs to be strengthened, which is why PM Modi has shown farsightedness by ushering in the NEP, which has been drafted for fulfilling the requirements of the next 25 years,” Shah said.

“The NEP envisages bringing our students at par with international standards, enabling them to compete globally, while preserving our rich culture. Its focus is on quality and not quality with a focus on making students think out of the box,” he said.

Shah praised MP for being the first state in the country to implement the NEP when current CM Mohan Yadav was the minister of higher education in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government. After becoming CM, Yadav decided in the first cabinet meeting to PM College of Excellence in each district of the state. The 55 colleges are coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 486 crore. Shah hailed the state for starting medical and engineering courses in Hindi for the benefit of students.

CM Yadav and state’s higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar also addressed the gathering on the occasion.