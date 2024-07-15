RSS attracting more youths, claims RSS spokesperson

RANCHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is drawing an increasing number of youth to its various branches across the country. Sunil Ambedkar, the RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, stated on Sunday that a significant number of young people are showing interest in joining the Sangh. He made this announcement following the conclusion of the three-day national Prant Pracharaks meeting held in Ranchi.

According to Sunil Ambedkar, till the end of June 2024, as many as 66529 people have contacted and expressed their desire to join the Sangh. Notably, the Sangh had started an online membership drive in 2012, under which, more than one lakh people are joining the Sangh in various activities every year.

Ambedkar was talking to the media after the conclusion of the three-day national level Prant Pracharak (regional heads) meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Ranchi on Sunday.

Top RSS leaders, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, National Executive members and all Prant Pracharaks also participated in the meeting.

“A total of 66,529 people joined the RSS till June this year,” said Ambedkar.

Organisational expansion and the upcoming centenary year celebrations were among the issues discussed during the meeting, he added. The organisation will complete 100 years in 2025, he added.

On a question raised regarding the alleged religious conversion prevailing in Jharkhand, Ambedkar said that some people use unfair means for the same, which is not right. “There is a law to prevent this and everybody should follow it. RSS has been against this practice,” he said. Ambedkar also said that RSS volunteers are doing service work across the country. Along with service, emphasis is also laid on self-reliance so that the person receiving the services becomes self-reliant.