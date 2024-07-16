One year after submission of report by Justice Rohini commission, government yet to act on it

NEW DELHI: A year after Justice Rohini commission on the sub-catagorisation of OBC, submitted its report, the Central government is yet to act on it. The report would have huge political ramifications for the ruling NDA if it is implemented.

The report was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on July 31 last year.

While the government maintains that it will examine and study the implications of the report, BJP sources said that it may keep it in the backburner as the party cannot afford to upset the influential OBC communities, especially after the saffron party suffered debilitating loss in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Several post poll surveys showed that unlike in 2014 and 2019, the support from OBCs and Dalits has helped the Opposition INDIA bloc to outperform the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to this newspaper, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale said that the government will take up the report in its Cabinet meeting, after which it will be tabled in Parliament.

“The report was submitted to the ministry last year. The government has not discussed it in the Cabinet meeting yet. I won’t be able to say when it will be taken up in the Cabinet meeting,” he said.