Elderly man, wife shot dead by minor nephew in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: An elderly man and his wife were shot dead by their minor nephew here following an argument, police said on Wednesday.

The couple's son was also injured in the incident that occurred in the Takrokhi area under Indira Nagar police station on Tuesday night, they said.

"Rajendra Singh (62) and his wife Saroj (56) were shot dead by his minor nephew after an argument on Tuesday night. The couple's son was injured in the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Abhijat R Shankar told reporters.

"Singh had an argument with his sister, the mother of the accused, around 10 pm on Tuesday. Angered by this, the minor shot Singh, his wife and son," the DCP said.

The three were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Singh and his wife dead.

Their son is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, Shankar said. He said teams have been formed to trace the minor who is on the run.

According to locals, Singh was a retired government employee. He and his family lived with his sister and her son in the same house.