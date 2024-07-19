Nitish government approves Bihar's first 'film promotion policy'

PATNA: The Bihar government on Friday approved its first film promotion policy, aiming to provide full institutional support to movie makers.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

After the meeting, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), told reporters, "The Cabinet has approved Bihar's new film promotion policy. There is significant potential and numerous opportunities for filmmaking in Bihar. The proposal originated from the state government's Art, Culture, and Youth Affairs department."

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Additional Chief Secretary of the Art, Culture, and Youth Affairs Department, explained that under the new policy, filmmakers will receive assistance to make movies showcasing Bihar's rich cultural heritage.

She emphasised Bihar's scenic locations and adequate infrastructure as attractions for filmmakers.

"The policy includes financial grants of up to Rs 4 crore for producing films, documentaries, and serials in regional languages and others," she said.

Furthermore, the policy offers various financial incentives for regional films in languages such as Bhojpuri, Maithili, Magahi, Angika, and Bajjika, she added.

The policy ensures a single-window clearance for all government permissions, as well as adequate security and safety arrangements, she said.

Bamhrah also mentioned the setting up of an empowered committee and a film facilitation centre to streamline processes for the fraternity.