'Dalit bharat chhodo','Brahman Baniya zindabaad' slogans found on JNU walls, alleges NSUI

The student claimed the authorities painted the walls after the photos were circulated on social media.

There was no immediate reaction to the allegations from Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary.

Requests for a response on the allegations were declined by Kaveri Hostel warden Manish Kumar Barnwal.

"We, the Humans of JNU are deeply disturbed by the recent incidents at Kaveri Hostel, where alongside the casteist slur against the Dalit Bahujan community, slogans like "Brahman Baniya Jindabad" and "RSS Jindabad" have been inscribed.

"These slogans starkly reveal the brahmanical and manuvadi nature of RSS and its supporters within our university community," the students body said in a statement.

It also demanded action by the administration against the accused.

The JNU last year formed a panel to look into the repeated incidents of "anti-national" slogans scribbled on the campus.

The committee was set up after pictures of slogans like 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir', 'Free Kashmir' and 'Bhagwa Jalega' scribbled on the School of Languages building wall went viral on the social media.