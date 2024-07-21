CRPF alerts cyber security agencies about ‘inappropriate content’ on its official X handle

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has lodged a complaint with the Indian cyber security agencies including of I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about instances of some “inappropriate content” popping up on social media platform X, when its abbreviated name was searched there, official sources said.

They said that the search results on the widely used social media platform pertain to sexually explicit images and links.

The Force in one of its posts through its official ‘X’ handle said, “CRPF has noticed that social media users may come across some inappropriate content while searching for CRPF keywords on social media platform X. CRPF has raised the issue with relevant authorities and they are working to resolve the same.”