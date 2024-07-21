Mamata's ‘Ma, Mati, Manush Divas’ touch ahead of TMC's July 21 rally

KOLKATA: As the Trinamool Congress is gearing up for its Martyrs’ Day rally on Sunday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the day, to be observed as 'Ma Mati Manush Divas', would commemorate the party's electoral victories in West Bengal.

“Tomorrow marks another 21st July! This day holds deep significance in Bengal’s history. On this day in 1993, the repressive CPI(M) regime brutally took the lives of 13 of our comrades. It remains a poignant milestone for us, celebrated annually as part of Bengal’s public ethos. We honour these martyrs with love and respect,” Banerjee posted on X.

“We also observe this day as Ma Mati Manush Divas, dedicating our democratic victories to the people of West Bengal. I invite all Bengalis to join us at Esplanade tomorrow for this Martyrs’ Day-cum-Ma Mati Manush Divas event,” she added.

Banerjee, along with Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim went to Esplanade to inspect the arrangements for the Martyrs Day rally to be held days after TMC’s victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls.