India's higher education surges forward

NEW DELHI: In recent years, India's higher education sector has experienced significant growth, marked by a notable rise in total enrollment and enhanced enrollment equity.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24 presented by the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, enrollment in higher education has surged to nearly 4.33 crore in FY22 from 3.42 crore in FY15, reflecting a robust 26.5% increase since FY15.

Notably, female enrollment in higher education has seen a pronounced upward trend, reaching 2.07 crore in FY22 from 1.57 crore in FY15, constituting a substantial 31.6% rise over the same period.

This growth underscores a broader trend towards greater inclusivity in higher education, particularly benefiting underprivileged sections such as SC, ST, and OBC communities.

The survey attributes this rise to concerted efforts aimed at expanding educational opportunities, thereby fostering equitable access and enhancing employment prospects across diverse demographics.

Looking ahead, the focus remains on leveraging digital solutions to further streamline educational processes and ensure seamless lifelong learning. Initiatives such as the National Credit Framework (NCrF) and the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) are pivotal in this regard, facilitating the secure management and mobility of academic credentials across Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Efforts to bolster the quality and effectiveness of public spending on education are also highlighted in the Economic Survey, emphasizing the need for coordinated action between central, state, and local governments to optimize outcomes, particularly in primary education.

Furthermore, India's strides in research and development (R&D) are notable, with significant increases in patent grants and improvements in global innovation rankings.

The establishment of the National Research Foundation 'Anusandhan' underscores India's commitment to enhancing its R&D ecosystem, supported by substantial investments aimed at fostering cutting-edge research and innovation.