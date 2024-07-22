‘Operation All Out’ in J&K: Additional troops deployed

SRINAGAR: The security agencies would soon be launching “Operation All Out” in Jammu to tackle militancy in the region, which has emerged as a new militant hotspot in the last few years.

A security official said that the “Operation All Out” would be launched in the Jammu region, which has 10 districts. It would be on the lines of the Kashmir operation, where security forces launched “Operation All Out” against militancy in 2017 following a surge in militant violence post killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani in an encounter on July 8, 2016.

On Saturday, Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation of J&K at a high-level security meeting in Jammu during which he directed for going all out against militants in hilly areas and other places of Jammu region, eliminating infiltration and going after militant support base especially Over Ground Workers (OGWs) to tackle militants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have also chaired security review meetings and given directions to security officials to go all-out and eliminate militancy.

Over 3,500 security personnel, including 500 elite para commandos, would be deployed especially in border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua and Doda, Udhampur and Reasi districts to tighten the siege and not give any escaping space to the militants.