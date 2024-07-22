‘Operation All Out’ in J&K: Additional troops deployed

SRINAGAR: The security agencies would soon be launching “Operation All Out” in Jammu to tackle militancy in the region, which has emerged as a new militant hotspot in the last few years.
A security official said that the “Operation All Out” would be launched in the Jammu region, which has 10 districts. It would be on the lines of the Kashmir operation, where security forces launched “Operation All Out” against militancy in 2017 following a surge in militant violence post killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani in an encounter on July 8, 2016.
On Saturday, Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation of J&K at a high-level security meeting in Jammu during which he directed for going all out against militants in hilly areas and other places of Jammu region, eliminating infiltration and going after militant support base especially Over Ground Workers (OGWs) to tackle militants.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have also chaired security review meetings and given directions to security officials to go all-out and eliminate militancy.
Over 3,500 security personnel, including 500 elite para commandos, would be deployed especially in border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua and Doda, Udhampur and Reasi districts to tighten the siege and not give any escaping space to the militants.
Sources said about 50-60 Pakistani militants, who are well trained and well armed, are operating in the Jammu region and have been involved in the attacks and militancy violence in the past few years.
They said what is concerning security agencies is that militants are not located at a single place but have split into groups of 2-3 across the forest areas of Jammu region, where they are engaged in hit and run attacks on security forces. About 50 security men, mostly Army personnel, are among 80 people killed in militancy violence in Jammu in over two-and-a-half years. Initially confined to border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, militancy has now gripped others districts too.
Over 3k personnel
Over 3,500 security personnel, including 500 elite para commandos, would be deployed especially in border districts to tighten the siege and not give any escaping space to the militants