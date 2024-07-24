Yogi goes for RSS event even as BJP plans meet on UP in capital soon

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing wranglings within the BJP involving both the state government and the organisation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended an event — Guru Dakshina (offerings to the Guru) — convened by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a high-level organizational meeting to be chaired by party’s national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh to discuss the infighting in UP BJP and party’s performance in recent Lok Sabha polls may be discussed in Delhi on Thursday and Friday.

Besides CM Yogi, the Guru Dakshina programme was also attended by few other senior BJP functionaries including deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

This exercise is an annual affair of RSS which is carried out over a period of one month by RSS shakhas across the country. ‘Guru Dakshina’ is part of the celebrations of ‘Guru Puja’, one of the six festivals celebrated by the RSS, every year.

The other five festivals are — Vijaydashami, Makar Sankranti, Varsh Pratipada, Hindu Samrajya Divas and Rakshabandhan.

As per the local RSS sources, CM Yogi gave ‘dakshina’ in the presence of senior RSS office bearer Arun Kumar and functionaries from various frontal organisations associated with the Sangh Pariwar. This also coincided with the ‘Samanvayak’ (coordination) programme of Sangh.

Every RSS Shakha organises Guru Dakshina, a programme for its Swayamsevaks on a particular day in the year starting from ‘Guru Purnima’ which generally falls in the month of July. Primarily, two reasons are there for organising this event.

First, to carry forward the age-old revered tradition of Guru-Shishya (Master-Disciple) tradition of Bharatiya culture and second, to generate resources to keep the Sangh Pariwar running so that it doesn’t have to be dependent on anyone outside the organisation. This helps it to retain the freedom to work for the society.