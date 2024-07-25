Bihar arms seizure case: NIA arrests senior functionary of banned CPI (Maoist)

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA has arrested a senior member of the banned Naxal outfit CPI (Maoist), Uday Ji alias Rajesh Kumar Sinha, in connection with its probe into a 2021 case linked to the seizure of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Bihar, officials said on Thursday.

The officials stated that Uday Ji, a Special Area Committee member of CPI (Maoist), has been arrested under various provisions of the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Criminal Law Amendment Act, and the UAPA in the case, which the agency registered in June 2021.

“Apart from arms, ammunition, and improvised hand grenades, several incriminating articles and equipment used in the manufacturing of arms and explosives, along with documents and materials, were seized at the time of the original registration of the case,” said a senior NIA official.

These were recovered from Maoist operative Parshuram Singh alias Nandlal, who had visited a CPI (Maoist) camp located in Budhapahad, Jharkhand, and met Mithilesh Mehta alias Mithilesh Verma alias Bhikhari alias Gehuda, and supplied improvised hand grenades to them, the official said.

In its investigation into the case, the official stated Uday Ji was found instrumental in providing financial and logistics support to Parshuram Singh, who was manufacturing the improvised hand grenades at his garage in Danapur, Bihar.

“These improvised hand grenades were further supplied to Naxals at Budhapahad. Investigations have revealed a huge conspiracy to supply arms, ammunition, and explosive materials to the banned organisation, CPI (Maoist),” the official added.

In December 2021, the NIA had filed a charge sheet in the case naming Parshuram Singh, Sanjay Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Prem Raj alias Gautam, and Md. Badruddin.

“During further investigation, the role of one Mithilesh Mehta alias Mithilesh Verma, a Central Committee member of CPI (Maoist), had also come to light. He was remanded to NIA custody in June 2022 and was named in the charge sheet in November of the same year,” the official said.