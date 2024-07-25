Heavy rains wreak havoc in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, 1700 affected people shifted to relief camps

BHOPAL: Heavy rains and resultant flash flooding has forced the shifting of around 2000 people to safer places in parts of Bundelkhand and Mahakoshal/Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh, particularly Katni district.

Around 1700 people have been shifted to safer places by rescue teams, including SDERF and NDRF teams in Katni district of Mahakoshal/Vindhya region.

According to Katni district’s joint collector Sanskriti Sharma, around 1700 people from various rain and flash flood villages have been shifted to eight relief camps. The number is likely to rise further, as the rain hasn’t stopped. The process of estimating the number of badly hit villages across the district is underway.

The visuals of Sleemanabad Road railway station showing trackmen and other railway employees guiding a slow moving passenger train on the submerged tracks, narrated the situation of rain and associated water inundation in the district.

The state BJP president and second-time MP from Khajuraho seat (Katni district is part of Khajuraho constituency) also informed that the situation is grim in areas falling under Dhimar Khera tehsil of Katni district. “I’m in constant touch with the MP CM and the Katni district collector over the situation. Team of NDRF is also being rushed to the affected areas,” Sharma posted on social media platform X on Thursday.

In Chhatarpur district of Bundelkhand region, as many as 59 shepherds who remained stranded on an island in the middle of the Dhasan river in Bamnora area, following flash floods were rescued by police and SDERF teams on Wednesday.

In the adjoining Sagar district of the same Bundelkhand region, an elderly couple was rescued by SDERF personnel, after six houses got completely submerged as an inundated pond water spread into the adjoining Jerai village in Naryaoli area.

This monsoon, while MP’s overall rain meter shows that the state has till date reported one percent surplus rain, the western parts of the state have so far reported 3% above normal rain, but the eastern parts are slightly behind at one percent below normal rain till date.