SAD chief appears before Akal Takht in Amritsar, clears position on ‘panth’

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Akal Takht at Golden Temple in Amritsar and submitted his explanation a week after Jathedar (high priest) Giani Raghbir Singh asked him to do so.

Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. Badal was told to appear in person before the Takht within a fortnight and submit a written explanation on the allegations leveled by some senior rebel SAD leaders that he has not represented the sentiments of the Panth (community).

Badal, who was accompanied by party leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Balwinder Singh Bhundar, first offered prayers at the Golden Temple and then appeared before the Akal Takht jathedar. Giani Raghbir Singh said Badal submitted his explanation. He further said five Singh Sahibans (high priests) will discuss Badal’s explanation in the coming days.