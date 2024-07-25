SAD chief appears before Akal Takht in Amritsar, clears position on ‘panth’

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Akal Takht at Golden Temple in Amritsar and submitted his explanation a week after Jathedar (high priest) Giani Raghbir Singh asked him to do so.
Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs. Badal was told to appear in person before the Takht within a fortnight and submit a written explanation on the allegations leveled by some senior rebel SAD leaders that he has not represented the sentiments of the Panth (community).
Badal, who was accompanied by party leaders Daljit Singh Cheema and Balwinder Singh Bhundar, first offered prayers at the Golden Temple and then appeared before the Akal Takht jathedar. Giani Raghbir Singh said Badal submitted his explanation. He further said five Singh Sahibans (high priests) will discuss Badal’s explanation in the coming days.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, who was also present there, said the SGPC, which is the apex gurdwara body, also submitted its clarification to the Jathedar. However, Badal did not speak to the media. Badal had earlier said he would appear before the highest temporal seat of the community as a devout Sikh.
The rebel SAD leaders, had appeared before the Jathedar on July 1 and apologised besides seeking forgiveness for the “four mistakes” during the former SAD regime between 2007 and 2017, including the failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case.