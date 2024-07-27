Liquor seizure continues in 'dry' Gujarat: BJP leader, ASI nabbed with IMFL bottles

AHMEDABAD: In "dry" Gujarat, a ruling BJP leader, along with a police officer, was arrested with a substantial quantity of alcohol.

The BJP leader Jayesh Bhavsar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Praveen Kumar Chauhan were arrested by the Chithoda police at Bildia village, Vijayanagar taluka in Sabarkantha district. The police seized 893 bottles of liquor worth Rs 1,96,490 from the suspects.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off about an XUV vehicle ferrying Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from Rajasthan to Ahmedabad via Chitaria, a police team set up surveillance at the Chithoda police station. A barricade was also put up. Upon seeing the XUV approaching from the opposite direction, the police intercepted the vehicle and discovered the IMFL bottles hidden near the middle and back seats of the car. The vehicle was driven by Praveen Kumar and Bhavsar was seated beside him. Police also arrested one Prahalad Songara in connection with the incident.

Praveen Kumar is attached to the Shahibagh Police Headquarters in Ahmedabad.

The BJP distanced itself from the case by claiming that Bhavsar was not associated with the party.

According to sources, Jayesh Bhavsar was appointed to the Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee of Ahmedabad Division from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2023.

Prior to that Bhavsar served as the president of the BJP's Asarwa Ward in Ahmedabad.